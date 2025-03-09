China’s army on Sunday (Mar 9) said that it will tighten its “noose” around Taiwan if separatism on the island escalated. It further warned independence promoters to step back from the “precipice”.

Advertisment

Beijing considers the self-ruled island of Taiwan as a part of its territory and has been increasing pressure on its authorities with military drills and frequently deploying navy vessels and fighter jets around its land.

According to an interview published by state broadcaster CCTV, People's Liberation Army (PLA) spokesman Wu Qian said, “The more rampant ‘Taiwan independence’ separatists become, the tighter the noose around their necks and the sharper the sword hanging over their heads will be.”

Also read | Active-duty US soldiers charged with selling sensitive military data to China in shocking 'betrayal'

Advertisment

“The PLA is a force of action in countering separatism and promoting reunification,” said Wu during the country's annual political gathering, “Two Sessions.”

He further warned, “You’ve ridden your steed to a precipice of a cliff, but behind you lies land – if you persist in taking the wrong course, you will meet a dead end.”

This comes days after Beijing announced an increase of 7.2 per cent in its 2025 defence budget, aimed at rapid modernisation of China's armed forces as it competes with the United States.

Advertisment

Also read | 'Let's make elephant, dragon dance' China urges India to unite against US ‘power politics’ amid trade war

Wu called the increase “limited... reasonable and stable”, adding that extra money would be used to develop “combat forces in new fields and with new qualities”, and enhance reconnaissance, joint strike and battlefield support capabilities.

Second largest defence budget

Aligning with the economic growth, China has been increasing its military spending for decades. The country has the world’s second-largest defence budget, well behind the United States. Beijing’s budget of $245.7 billion this year is a third less than that of Washington’s.

Also read | China will work to 'firmly advance' reunification with Taiwan, says Premier Li Qiang

While China has described its military stance as “defensive” and aimed at protecting its sovereignty, the US and other nations view its defence expansion with suspicion as Beijing increasingly asserts its control in the South China Sea.

China’s territorial clashes

China’s territorial claims over areas under other governments have often led to regional clashes, raising concerns.

On Friday (Mar 7), China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a press conference that Taiwan coming under China’s control was the “shared hope of all Chinese people, the general trend of the time, and a righteous cause”.

Also read | 'Will come and get you, sooner or later': China warns Taiwan authorities over expansion of military exercises

“Using Taiwan to control China is just like trying to stop a car with the arm of a mantis,” he said.

Last month, Taiwan's Ministry of Defence condemned China for conducting “live-fire” exercises to the island's south. However, Beijing said the drills were “routine”.

(With inputs from agencies)