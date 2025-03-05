Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivered a speech on Wednesday (March 5), kicking off the annual National People's Congress and highlighting the nation's economic policies for the rest of the year.

During the address, he said that China would "firmly advance" the push for reunification with Taiwan while opposing external interference.

The Chinese Premier further said that Beijing will strive to work with the Taiwanese to realise the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

"We will firmly advance the cause of China's reunification and work with our fellow Chinese in Taiwan to realise the glorious cause of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," Li wrote in his annual work report to China's parliament.

China views self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and even claims that, in case needed, it will use force to unite the two territories. For the same, China boosted its military presence near democratically governed Taiwan in recent years.

Chinese Premier's remarks coincided with the Taiwanese defence ministry's report that five sorties of PLA aircraft, seven PLAN vessels and three official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6:00 am (UTC+8) on Wednesday.

"2 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," an official statement of the ministry added.

5 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly. pic.twitter.com/UiirIS7NrT — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) March 5, 2025

According to an official document seen by the news agency AFP on Wednesday, China also said that its defence spending will rise by 7.2 per cent in 2025, the same as last year.

The increase comes as Beijing's armed forces undergo rapid modernisation and eye-deepening strategic competition with the United States.

China's economic growth

The official document showed that China is pushing for economic growth of "around five percent" in 2025. This is a similar target as last year despite an escalating trade war with the United States.

Beijing's goal comes with China already experiencing major economic headwinds, including the property sector debt crisis, low consumer demand and unemployment among young people.

The announcement came alongside a pledge to create 12 million new jobs in China's cities and push for two per cent inflation in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies)