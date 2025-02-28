China's Defence Ministry spokesperson warned Taiwan that they "will get them" after Taipei announced an expansion of military exercises.

"We will come and get you, sooner or later," Wu Qian warned.

Earlier on Thursday, Qian threatened Taiwan in a press conference in response to a report claiming that Taiwan's Exercise Han Kuang 41 would considerably increase the duration of its live-fire phase, and would mobilise as many as 3,000 reserve troops as prodded by the US side.

The spokesperson further said that the Taiwan question is an internal affair of China, which brooks no external interference.

“It is a serious miscalculation of the situation, the public opinion, and the comparison of strength,” said Wu. “Overreaching itself in such a way is extremely dangerous. We warn the DPP [Democratic Progressive Party] authorities that holding back the tide with a broom will only end up in self-destruction. We will come and get you, sooner or later.”

The democratically governed Taiwan is viewed by China as its own territory and has repeatedly complained of stepped-up Chinese military activity, including drills this week off the island's southwestern coast that Beijing said was "routine".

Biggest 'troublemaker'

Taiwan's defence ministry issued a statement, saying that China has recently been escalating its military threats in the region, destroying the status quo of regional stability, and has become the biggest "troublemaker" in the global community.

"This year marks the 80th anniversary of (the end of) World War Two, and history has proven that any form of aggression and expansion will end in failure," it said. "The actions of the Communist military in recent years are repeating the mistakes of the invaders and pushing China towards defeat."

Expert reacts

Bill Bishop, a China expert behind the Sinocism newsletter said that Beijing's language towards Taiwan "appears to be getting harsher".

