The Chinese government issued a statement on Friday which strongly criticized President Donald Trump's proposal to impose extra 10 percent tariffs on Chinese imports while also accusing Washington of passing responsibility for fentanyl trafficking and promising countermeasures to protect Chinese economic interests.

Advertisment

China's Ministry of Commerce stressed that their anti-drug legislation ranks among the toughest in the world as they vowed the newest trade taxes would break international supply networks. After Trump declared his 25 percent Mexico-Canada tariffs and 10 percent Chinese import tariffs would initiate on Tuesday the statement emerged.

China's new tariffs entered into force immediately before its annual parliamentary meetings began on Wednesday which present the main 2025 economic guidelines. Due to the short response deadline Beijing now faces increased tensions with its global economic rival.

Also Watch | Trump sows confusion around global tariffs timing, scope

Advertisment

The Commerce Ministry representative said China persists in declaring that World Trade Organisation regulations forbid such unilateral trade barriers. China maintains among the toughest drug regulations in the world as Washington constantly threatens new trade obstacles via tariff measures. The action serves only to spread blame and avoids facing responsibility while bringing no solution to its core issues.

Beijing continues trying to secure a peaceful settlement through negotiations with the Trump administration. Trade negotiations show no signs of moving forward while Washington indicates increasing rigour which indicates prospects for conciliation have diminished. The Trump administration's fundamental goal regarding China remains unclear even though numerous actions have taken place according to Christopher Beddor from Gavekal Dragonomics.

The Commerce Ministry declared through its statement that if the U.S. maintains its current course of action the ministry will execute all essential protective measures while simultaneously advocating to resume dialogue immediately. Meanwhile, China’s Public Security Ministry announced it had added seven new precursor chemicals to a domestic control list and 24 to an export control list, without specifying if they were tied to fentanyl.

Advertisment

Trump, who attributes part of the opioid crisis to Chinese fentanyl, said on Thursday that insufficient progress on the issue prompted him to finalize the tariff plans.