Two active duty US army personnel have been charged with selling sensitive military and national defence information to China, reveal newly unsealed court records.

Identified as Jian Zhao, the battery supply sergeant was stationed at Joint Base Lewis McChord in Washington. State federal prosecutors allege that Zhao communicated with an unnamed co-conspirator and sold him classified data.

Alongside Zhao, another active duty US soldier from the same army base has been charged by Oregon federal prosecutors.

On X, FBI Director Kash Patel said that “These individuals have been charged with stealing America’s defense intelligence capabilities and empowering adversaries like China in betrayal of our country.”

“They will now face American justice,” he stated.

BREAKING: I can now report that today the FBI, along with our interagency partners led by @AGPamBondi, arrested two active duty U.S. Army soldiers and one former U.S. Army soldier for theft of government property and a bribery scheme.



These individuals have been charged with… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) March 7, 2025

Charges against Jian Zhao

Prosecutors allege that the battery supply sergeant repeatedly sold classified information. Zhao was allegedly in contact with an unnamed co-conspirator from July to December of last year and sold them an encrypted military computer and 20 classified hard drives.

He has now been charged with conspiring to obtain and transmit national defense information, as well as bribery and theft of government property.

Another US army man charged with ‘betraying’ US

Prosecutors allege that the second soldier, identified as Li Tian, shared sensitive information related to the US military's weapons systems with a former soldier.

Active-Duty and Former U.S. Army Soldiers Arrested for Theft of Government Property and Bribery Scheme https://t.co/e4LpQvUaMK @FBISeattle @FBIPortland pic.twitter.com/54poek3YbM — FBI (@FBI) March 7, 2025

According to a press release from the US Justice Department, Li Tian allegedly shared documents related to Bradley and Stryker US Army fighting vehicles with Ruoyu Duan, a former US Army soldier. Both Tian and Duan were taken into custody on Thursday (March 6) and have been charged with conspiring to commit bribery and theft of government property, said DOJ in its statement.

In a statement, Attorney General Pam Bondi said that “The defendants arrested today are accused of betraying our country, actively working to weaken America’s defense capabilities and empowering our adversaries in China”.

“They will face swift, severe, and comprehensive justice,” she added.

