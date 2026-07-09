/Why Graham Platner ending Maine Senate campaign after sexual assault allegation complicates Democrats' midterm election chances

For Democrats, the November midterm elections were about trying to win majorities in the US Senate and the US House of Representatives, which could have upended Donald Trump's legislative agenda and turned him into a lame-duck president for the rest of his term. But the exit of Democratic Senate contender Graham Platner over sexual assault allegations appears to have dealt a sharp blow to those hopes. Platner announced that he is suspending his campaign, leaving Democrats scrambling to find a replacement candidate in one of their key Senate targets.

Platner's message on suspending his Senate campaign

In an 11-minute video posted on X on Thursday (Jul 9), Platner announced his decision to suspend campaign operations. He said it was necessary for the movement to continue because it "can't be me", citing the loss of key resources such as fundraising and institutional support following actions by Democratic leaders and the media. Platner, who won the Democratic primary decisively in June, stressed that his decision was not an admission of guilt and denied the allegations against him. He accused the Democratic establishment and sections of the media of acting as "judge, jury and executioner".

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Democrats' path to flipping Maine Senate seat in jeopardy

Platner said he would not immediately file formal withdrawal paperwork, in order to allow time for a fair replacement process. Maine Democrats have until around July 27 to select and certify a new nominee. Platner stressed the need for an "open, transparent, and democratic" process for choosing a replacement candidate.

However, the damage has already been done for the Democrats.

They had hoped to flip the Maine Senate seat currently held by Republican Senator Susan Collins in one of the party's best pickup opportunities. Although Maine backed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, Collins has remained one of the Republican Party's strongest statewide candidates. Platner's exit leaves Democrats scrambling to field a replacement nominee with only a few months remaining before the election, potentially weakening their chances of regaining control of the Senate.

What is the sexual assault allegation against Graham Platner?

Platner was accused of sexual assault by Jenny Racicot, a 41-year-old woman who said she had an on-and-off dating relationship with him for more than two years beginning around 2019. The two reportedly met through a dating app. Racicot alleged that, in late 2021, an intoxicated Platner entered her Maine home uninvited and forced her to have sex despite her repeated objections and requests for him to stop.

She described the incident as rape, saying she ended all contact with Platner afterwards and disclosed the alleged assault to her therapist and trusted confidants at the time.

Platner has denied the allegations, calling any accusation of non-consensual behaviour "categorically untrue".

But his position has been complicated by renewed scrutiny of past allegations of mistreatment of women, as well as previously deleted online comments in which he suggested that sexual assault victims bore "some responsibility". Support eroded in recent weeks, with growing calls for him to withdraw from the Maine Senate race. Several national Democratic leaders also withdrew their endorsements, significantly undermining his viability as a candidate.

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How Platner's exit hurts Democrats

An Army veteran, Platner built a notable grassroots and populist campaign despite being a political newcomer, winning the Democratic primary against better-known establishment figures.

A rushed replacement process could leave Democrats with a weaker or less unified candidate, giving Collins an even stronger advantage. The episode may also force Democrats to divert resources away from other competitive Senate races, making their path to a Senate majority even more difficult.

The current position of the Senate and House of Representatives

In the 119th US Congress, Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate. The Democratic caucus of 47 includes two independents who caucus with the Democrats.

Among the 35 Senate seats up for election in the midterms, Republicans are defending about 23 seats. While Democrats have more pickup opportunities, the overall electoral map is still considered relatively favourable to Republicans. Democrats need a net gain of four seats to secure a 51-49 majority.

States such as Georgia, Michigan and North Carolina are competitive battlegrounds, although Republicans currently hold a slight-to-moderate advantage in retaining Senate control.

In the House of Representatives, Republicans hold a narrow 218-212 majority, with several seats vacant. Despite the slim Republican advantage, Democrats remain favoured by many political analysts and prediction markets to regain control of the House in the midterms, with some forecasts placing their chances at between 70 and 85 per cent.