/Trump calls Democrats 'godless communists', claims he would be 'the greatest communist in history'

US President Donald Trump, in a speech at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton hotel on Friday, decried the Democrats as “godless communists” who pose an existential threat to America. At the same time, he bragged that he would be “the greatest communist in history”. He tried to stoke fear in the hearts of Americans in the wake of subsequent victories from Democratic Socialist candidates in the Democratic primaries, specifically in New York City.

“As you saw with the communists elected in New York City recently, they're communists. They're not social democrats,” said Trump, referring to the winners at the New York City Democratic Primaries, by candidates backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdan. Mamdani and DSA-backed Assemblymember Claire Valdez and Brad Lander won the Democratic primaries on Tuesday, June 23. Trump threatened that communists would destroy the American way of life. He warned that democrats “want to resume the transgender mutilation of children, they want to restart the war on Christians and churches, and as you saw with the communists elected in New York recently … they want to completely destroy the traditional American way of life.”

It was the first time Trump was in the Hilton Hotel since his last episode of assassination attack at the White House Correspondence Dinner. “Assassinations of those who oppose them is a very important element of their ideology. Assassination is a big deal for them. They're animals, they're animals," said Trump.

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He then went ahead with his speech on political economy, “Communism is very easy to sell. It destroys everything, but it is very easy. And I’ll be honest - I think I’d be the greatest communist in history.” He claimed that communism is just about distributing free rent, houses and food, “In many cases they're not smart, but in some cases they are. It's easy to get followers because they make promises that they know they can't keep, and the [establishment] Democrats aren't fighting back. That's why they're dumb.”

Trump, who had been trailing in polls for going back on his campaign promises, is trying to corner the democrats by branding the entire Democratic party with the most extreme views of the left. “All communists are godless. They do not believe in God … These ruthless communists attack all religions, but in particular Christianity. They always do. They’re after Christianity more than any other religion,” said Trump while addressing a favourable niche of Christian audience. He went on to brand communism as the greatest threat America has faced in 250 years.