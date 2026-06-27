/US sanctions Indian firm SBL Energy and CEO over alleged explosives supplies to Sudan

The US Treasury Department has sanctioned Indian explosives manufacturing firm, SBL Energy Limited and its CEO, Alok Choudhari, for allegedly supplying over 200 shipments of explosives and explosive-related materials to a company, Target Multiactivities Company Ltd (TMAC), a Sudan-based entity controlled by Sudan's Defence Industries System (DIS). TMAC is a procurement arm that directly maintains the Sudan Armed Forces' (SAF) arsenal.

"These networks supply weapons, explosives, and foreign fighters to both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. Their support has prolonged a conflict that has created the world's worst humanitarian crisis and provided space for terrorist groups to operate," said Tommy Spigot, spokesperson of the US Department of State, in a statement.

According to the US Treasury DIS, control multiple subsidiaries; it is a Sudanese conglomerate. It generates an estimated $2 billion in annual revenue, which it uses to finance and maintain the arsenal of the Sudanese Armed Forces through complex and opaque structures. The GIAD Industrial Group, also known as Sudan Master Technology, is a subsidiary of the DIS, masquerading as a commercial vehicle and steel manufacturer. It directly produces military vehicles, armaments, and logistical support for the SAF. The DIS's subsidiary TMAC is led by military officers, which then allows them to legally import foreign industrial components, like the Indian explosives. This then continues to target civilians, pushing any efforts to cease hostilities. The GIAD Industrial Group and DIS had been sanctioned by the US Treasury in 2013.

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Other entities in the network

The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in its statement on Friday that the sanctions target the network. Along with SBL Energy Limited, TMAC, its general manager and senior Defence Industries System (DIS) official Tariq Hussain Muhammad Madani, it sanctioned several firms based in Sudan and Egypt. Among them are Ports Engineering Company, a SAF-aligned state-owned civil engineering firm that imported UAE military uniforms and Turkish ammunition cases, Enrique Daniel Palacios Quintanilla and Jack Peter Derman Guzman, two executives at RSF-aligned Talent Bridge SA, a company concealing mercenary recruitment from Panama, and Fredy Alejandro Lopez Ocampon, a retired Colombian officer who is involved in a transnational network deploying former Colombian soldiers to the RSF.