/Who is Shamima Begum? The story of a teen who left UK for ISIS and now wants to come home

A new report requested that the UK government should voluntarily facilitate the return of former repentant ISIL (ISIS) member Shamima Begum and other members staying in Syrian camps, including those deprived of British nationality. The Independent Commission on UK Counter-Terrorism Law, Policy and Practice indicated that the current role of the UK government towards nationals and former nationals detained in Syrian camps was “increasingly untenable” because their living conditions are 'inhuman and degrading'.

“The government should facilitate voluntary repatriation for British nationals, including those deprived of British nationality,” the report asserted. “A coherent, humane, and security-conscious repatriation strategy would strengthen compliance with international obligations and promote long-term public safety and social stability," it added.

In addition, citing the United Nations, the report highlighted conditions at the Syrian camps, including the infamous al-Hol and al-Roj, as “dangerous, inhuman, and degrading”, according to a report in Al Jazeera.

Who is the former repentant ISIL (ISIS) member Shamima Begum?

Shamima Begum is a British-born woman (born 1999 in London) of Bangladeshi heritage who, at the age of 15 in 2015, left the UK with two school friends to travel to Syria and join the militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/ISIS). While in Syria, she married an ISIL fighter, had three children, all of whom died in infancy, and lived under ISIL rule for several years, according to a report by Al Jazeera.