Who is mailing used condoms to Australian women? Police open up investigation 

Police in Australia are investigating a case where 65 women received used condoms in their mails along with handwritten messages. The letters were dispatched by an anonymous sender to addresses across Melbourne’s east and southeast. All of the incidents have happened over the past three months. Police believe all the victims are linked and part of a targeted attack.

Interestingly, all of them attended the city's Kilbreda College private girls' school in 1999, which indicates that their addresses must have been obtained from an old school yearbook. Key points 65 women received letters with used condoms in Australia. Police say the victims are linked to a “targeted attack”. All the women attended Melbourne’s Kilbreda College private girls' school in 1999. The Bayside Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team is investigating the case. Police are supposed to hold a press conference on Wednesday. Some women received multiple letters "It is believed that most of those who reported the material have received multiple letters, all with the suspected used item included," Police said in a statement. "Officers believe the victims are linked and are part of a targeted attack," the statement added.

Watch: Trending on WION: Australia wants to make cigarettes 'ugly' and 'tasteless' × One victim was quoted by Australia’s Herald Sun as saying that she received a letter with “very graphic (handwritten) messages”, following which she tried to contact her friends. “I didn’t sleep the night I received the letter, it really creeped me out,” the woman said, adding that this was extremely unnerving and some of the women have even received four letters. Investigation going on The Australian reported that the Bayside Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team was investigating the case. Police officials have also urged people having any information related to the case to come forward and help authorities find the culprit.