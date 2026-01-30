/Who is Kevin Warsh likely to be nominated by Trump for Federal Reserve chair

United States President Donald Trump is likely to announce Kevin Warsh as his nominee for the next chair of the Federal Reserve on Friday, bringing an end to a prolonged and politically charged selection process. Initially, about 10 candidates were in the fray, including Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, and Christopher Waller, a current Fed governor.

Speculations are being made about Warsh after Trump met him in the White House on Thursday and told to reporters he would soon announce a name “known to everybody in the financial world.”

Notably Trump has changed choices on the best candidate several times so nothing can be said with surety until the president makes this announcement himself.

While speaking to reporters trump said “A lot of people think that this is somebody that could’ve been there a few years ago".

Trump seemed to be referring to Warsh, who was almost chosen during his first term for the position. Instead, Jerome Powell, was named as the 16th chair of the Federal Reserve. Later trump and Powell clashed over latter's refusal to lower borrowing costs.

Who is Warsh, likely nominee of Trump for chair of the Federal Reserve?

Kevin Maxwell Warsh was born on April 13, 1970 and went on to work in the finance sector and various government offices.

In 2006 he was appointed as the member of the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors by the then-US president George W Bush. He continued his stint here till 2011. Marsh, played a pivotal role during the 2008 financial crisis in mitigating the effects on the US economy.

Marsh worked at Morgan Stanley as a vice president and executive director in the firm’s mergers and acquisitions division before being appointed as a member of the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors.