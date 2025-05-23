Who is Justin Sun? Chinese crypto billionaire who once feared arrest in US, attends Trump's memecoin dinner

US President Donald Trump hosted a lavish dinner on Thursday to felicitate the top 220 holders of his Memecoin. Among these people, one person who raised eyebrows was Chinese crypto billionaire and entrepreneur Justin Sun.

He was one of the high-profile attendees, the top holder of $TRUMP and the founder of the blockchain company Tron.

After the dinner, Sun said that the gala dinner sent a very strong signal.

The gala dinner we had today I think sends a very strong signal,” Sun told the South China Morning Post in a video interview after the dinner. “I think it’s really going to change a lot of people’s opinions about crypto policymaking here … [It] will have a global impact.”

Who is Justin Sun?

Sun currently holds the citizenship of Saint Kitts and Nevis and claims to be one of the top holders of Trump's Memecoin.

Right after Trump left the event, Justin Sun was introduced as a speaker by Bill Zanker, who helped organise the dinner.

The billionaire is also known for buying an art piece with a banana taped to a wall for $6.2 million and eating the fruit later.

In 2023, Sun was sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission in 2023 for allegedly manipulating markets by offering the sale of unregistered securities through companies he owns and controls.

Moreover, he also paid celebrities for unrevealed promotions.

Sun has also invested a sum of $75 million in another crypto project linked to Trump and his family members, WLFI, the token of World Liberty Financial.

During the gala dinner, Sun also defended Trump and his memecoin movement. “All the haters need to really pay attention. Trump’s support for crypto is one of his best decisions. There are positive things happening in the industry."

