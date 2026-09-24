/White House turns away CNN, MS NOW and Politico reporters despite court order restoring access

Reporters from CNN, MS NOW and Politico were barred from entering the White House on Thursday (Sept 24) despite a federal court ordering the Trump administration to restore their access. The three media organisations said their journalists were stopped by the Secret Service when they tried to enter the presidential mansion.

The development came hours after a District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled that the outlets, which were banned by President Donald Trump last week, should have their White House access restored immediately.

Kelly said the decision to revoke the press credentials of the three media organisations "likely violated their constitutional due process rights."

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"The 'general rule' is that 'individuals must receive notice and an opportunity to be heard before the Government deprives them' of a constitutionally protected interest," Kelly wrote.

Trump announces White House ban

Trump has long been at odds with the media and has accused outlets critical of him of biased reporting. He has also described some media organisations as the "enemy of the people."

On September 18, Trump announced that CNN, MS NOW and Politico would be barred from the White House, accusing the three outlets of repeatedly publishing what he called “FAKE NEWS”.

Trump made the announcement in a post on Truth Social and said the ban would take effect immediately. He also warned that “other Fake News Media Outlets will follow”.

“I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW... and Politico... from the White House as a result of their constant 'reporting' FAKE NEWS!” Trump said.

A day later, on September 19, Secret Service and White House staff deactivated the journalists' credentials and confiscated press passes belonging to reporters from the three outlets as they attempted to enter the White House complex.

Media outlets challenge Trump's decision

On September 21, CNN, MS NOW and Politico filed a joint emergency lawsuit against the Trump administration in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

The three organisations argued that the ban violated First Amendment protections for press freedom against viewpoint retaliation. They also said it violated their Fifth Amendment due process rights.

During a hearing on September 23, US Justice Department lawyers defended Trump's decision to bar the three outlets from the White House. They argued that the move was legally justified by concerns related to national security and journalistic conduct.

“Access to the White House is a privilege, not a right,” Justice Department lawyers wrote.

On September 24, Judge Timothy Kelly issued a 14-day temporary restraining order requiring the administration to immediately restore full press credentials for journalists from the three media organisations.

Despite the court order, CNN, MS NOW and Politico said their reporters were turned away by the Secret Service when they attempted to enter the White House on Thursday.