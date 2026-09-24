/Saudi Arabia issues ‘potential danger’ warning for Mecca, second time in a month

The Saudi Civil Defence on Thursday issued an alert for the holy city of Mecca, home to Islam’s holiest site, in warnings that usually indicate a potential threat of missiles. Mecca and several other parts of Saudi Arabia were placed on alert after the kingdom’s National Early Warning Platform sent warning messages about potential danger, the Saudi Civil Defense said.

“A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Mecca City to alert of a potential danger,” the directorate of Saudi Civil Defense said in a post on X, while issuing instructions for residents.

The Civil Defense urged people to remain calm, follow official instructions, and immediately move to the nearest safe place, such as inside a building or an interior room away from windows, and remain there until the danger has passed.

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People were also advised to stay away from open areas, windows, glass, balconies, and rooftops; avoid crowds or dangerous areas; and not leave their homes or buildings until the danger is over.

Those already outdoors were instructed to enter the nearest building or take shelter behind a solid barrier. Those driving while receiving the warning were told to pull over to the side of the road, away from bridges and high-rise buildings.

The Saudi Civil Defense also advised people not to take photographs or approach dangerous locations.

People who notice any danger were asked to contact 911 in Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 998 in other parts of the kingdom. Authorities also urged residents to follow instructions issued through official channels.

The alerts were lifted a few minutes later.

In recent weeks, alerts have often preceded attacks by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

This is the second time in less than 10 days that the authorities have issued such a warning for Mecca.

Separate warnings were issued for other areas of Saudi Arabia’s western coast, including the Red Sea governorate of Yanbu as well as the Taef, Jeddah and Tabuk regions.

Last week, Saudi Arabia accused the Houthis of targeting Mecca with a drone that was downed. The group has denied the allegations.

The last alert, which came on September 15, was issued after the kingdom’s air defences intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Mecca before it could enter the prohibited airspace.

A few days later, Houthis targeted the Saudi capital Riyadh for the first time in years, marking a fresh escalation in the conflict.

The Iran-backed Houthis and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government have been involved in fresh fighting amid Tehran’s war with the US. The conflict started after the Houthis declared a maritime blockade on the kingdom and targeted its ships in the Red Sea.

Earlier this month, the Houthis seized control of strategic coastal areas overlooking the Bab al-Mandab strait, vital for Saudi oil exports, after capturing territory from Saudi-backed government forces.

The 2022 Saudi-Houthi truce collapsed in July after the Houthis allowed an Iranian flight to land directly at the Sanaa airport. Saudi-led forces then responded with an airstrike targeting the runway at Sana’a International Airport to prevent or punish the landing.

The Houthis then launched retaliatory strikes towards southern Saudi Arabia.

Shot down 6 ballistic missiles fired by Houthis, says Saudi coalition

Later, the Saudi coalition said it had intercepted six ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis.

Turki al-Malki, the spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, said its forces destroyed six ballistic missiles launched by Iran-backed Houthis.