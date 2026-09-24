/Russia will ‘consider’ Trump’s G20 invitation to Putin; EU vows to keep condemning Moscow

Russia said on Thursday (Sept. 24) that it would consider the US government’s invitation for President Vladimir Putin to attend the G20 summit in the United States in December.

US President Donald Trump has invited Putin to attend the summit of world leaders in Miami. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the invitation earlier this week after meeting his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that no decision had been taken yet on whether Putin would travel to Miami for the summit.

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“We certainly receive this kind invitation with appreciation. We value this invitation. It will be considered... and a decision will then be made,” Peskov told reporters.

Trump’s Putin invitation comes amid Ukraine war

The invitation comes as the Trump administration has failed to secure a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine despite multiple efforts to end the four-and-a-half-year war between the two countries.

Ending the war was also a promise made by Trump during his campaign for the 2024 presidential election.

In recent months, Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. This has put further pressure on oil and gas supplies, which were already strained following Iran’s closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz after US-Israeli attacks.

The rise in energy prices has also added pressure on American consumers ahead of the US midterm polls, which could affect the performance of Trump’s Republican Party.

Trump and Putin have spoken by telephone on various occasions. Their last in-person meeting took place in 2025, when Trump welcomed Putin in Alaska for talks on the Ukraine war. However, the talks failed to produce any breakthrough.

The G20 summit will take place on December 14 and 15 as the US holds the rotating presidency of the forum, which brings together the world’s major advanced and emerging economies.

EU says Russia has right to attend G20

Meanwhile, the European Union said on Thursday that it would use the December G20 summit in Miami to continue condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine after the United States invited Putin to attend.

“Since 2022, the EU has consistently and forcefully used G20 meetings to condemn Russia's full-scale invasion and to call for it to end. What I can say today is that this approach, from the European Union perspective, will continue, irrespective of the participants at any G20 meeting,” EU spokesman Olof Gill said.

Gill added that Russia remains a member of the G20 and therefore has “the right to participate in G20 meetings, including at ministerial and leaders level”.