/Iran war to reach Indian Ocean? Mojtaba’s adviser issues chilling warning to US

Iran has warned that the ongoing Middle East war could spread into the Indian Ocean if the United States launches further attacks, marking the clearest threat yet from Tehran about widening the conflict beyond the region. Yahya Rahim Safavi, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, issued the warning on Thursday (Sep 24) in a video released by Iran’s Fars news agency.

“Since the conflict has spread from the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz to the Red Sea, it is possible that, in response to more war, the front will expand even further, reaching the Indian Ocean and perhaps beyond,” Safavi said.

Iran points to Red Sea, Hormuz

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The warning comes as tensions have already spread across several critical waterways. Yemen’s Houthis have recently taken control of parts of the Red Sea coastline while fighting Saudi-backed government forces, strengthening their position around the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Iran has provided military support to the Houthis but denies being directly involved in the Yemen conflict.

Tehran has also imposed a lockdown on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy supplies, following US-Israeli strikes that triggered the war at the end of February. Iranian and US forces are now locked in a confrontation over the strategic waterway, through which a major share of the world’s oil and gas previously passed.

Diego Garcia in focus

Thursday’s warning was notable because it directly named the Indian Ocean for the first time in such terms by an adviser to Iran's supreme leader. The region is home to the US-British military base at Diego Garcia, located nearly 4,000 kilometres from Iran.

The warning came as Iranian and US officials held talks in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, seeking a possible path towards ending the conflict.

Iran has demanded sanctions relief and the unconditional release of frozen Iranian assets as part of its conditions for ending the war.