/China sent 1,300 shipments to Iran’s defence ministry before and during war: Report

Chinese suppliers sent around 1,300 shipments of dual-use components to Iran’s defence ministry during the first half of 2026, helping sustain the country’s weapons programmes, The Wall Street Journal reported. The shipments included parts that can be used for drones and other military systems, according to Iranian customs records the Journal reviewed.

More than $6 million in drone parts

One shipment arrived in Iran on June 17, the same day Washington and Tehran agreed to a 60-day truce, the report said. More than a dozen shipments followed two days later, carrying over $6 million worth of parts that could be used in drones.

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The findings come as Chinese President Xi Jinping is in Washington for talks with US President Donald Trump. Chinese support for Iran is expected to be among the issues surrounding the talks, alongside trade, artificial intelligence safety and Taiwan.

The Journal reported that Trump had told aides that maintaining relations with Xi was a priority.

Records provided by ImportGenius, covering January 2025 to June 2026, listed thousands of shipments to Iranian companies and the defence ministry. They included GPS devices, motors and aircraft engine parts.

Several shipments cited Article 119, which exempts defence imports from tariffs.

Iran expanded air links with China

China also delivered around 300 tonnes of chemical compounds to Iran’s defence ministry days before the war began on February 28, the report said. Trade between the two countries initially fell sharply after the conflict began. But Iran later expanded air links with China as an April US naval blockade further restricted supplies.