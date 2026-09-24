/UAE suspends all Iranian airline flights as US sanctions come into effect

The United Arab Emirates has suspended all flights operated by Iranian airlines in compliance with the economic sanctions imposed by the United States, reported Iranian media on Thursday. “All flights by Iranian airlines to the United Arab Emirates have been cancelled since midnight,” the ISNA news agency reported.

As a consequence of the halting, an Iran Airtour flight from Tehran to Dubai faced cancellation shortly before its departure.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had announced new measures earlier this week as part of an earlier threat to impose “economic D-Day” on Iran under ‘Operation Economic Outcast’.

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On September 8, the Trump administration had designated 27 airlines covering the remaining Iranian carriers that had not previously been sanctioned by Washington. The designations also targeted individuals and entities linked to aviation support and procurement in the UAE, Turkey, China, India, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, and elsewhere.

Trump has sought to exert financial strain on the Iranian regime to force it into submission for ending the West Asia crisis.

After the latest measures were announced, Iranian airlines cancelled some international flights on Wednesday after Georgia and Azerbaijan officially confirmed suspending flights to and from Iran.

Flights to Baghdad, Muscat, and Qatar were also halted, reported Iranian media.

‘Baghdad, Muscat will no longer accept Iran flights’

Baghdad and Muscat airports “will no longer accept” Iran flights, reported Tasnim news agency, citing a civil aviation spokesperson.

Meanwhile, despite the sanctions taking effect on Wednesday, Iranian airlines continued to operate some international flights. According to data by flight tracking site Flightradar24, at least half a dozen flights travelled from Iran to destinations including Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand; Shanghai; and Kabul, Afghanistan.

Iran’s biggest airport, the Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, has flights scheduled to international destinations such as China, Turkey, and Dubai, as well as Najaf in Iraq.

The latest development comes after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced new measures aimed at Iranian aviation. Washington has warned that companies providing services such as fuel, landing assistance, and other support to Iranian airlines could face US sanctions.

Bessent said the US intends to effectively shut down Iranian carriers by targeting the international aviation infrastructure they depend on.

Iran issues warning, says countries could face reciprocal consequences

Iranian media reports came as airlines operating from Iran faced increasing difficulties accessing international aviation services following the latest US measures.

The growing restrictions have also triggered a warning from Iran. Mohsen Rezaei, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said neighbouring countries could face reciprocal consequences if they cooperated with Washington by stopping Iranian flights.

“If a country cooperates with or embarks on adventures with the United States, its airports will no longer be able to operate flights to Iran,” he said in an interview with Iranian state television.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said sanctions would only strengthen Iran’s resistance to US pressure.