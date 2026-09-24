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Russian attack on farm in Ukraine’s Kharkiv kills 6, injures 12 workers

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 19:12 IST | Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 19:12 IST
Russian attack on farm in Ukraine’s Kharkiv kills 6, injures 12 workers

This handout photograph taken and released by the National Police of Ukraine on September 24, 2026 shows a burning building and damaged vehicles following an air attack on an agricultural enterprise in Stara Hnylytsia, Kharkiv region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

A Russian missile strike on a Kharkiv farm vegetable storage facility killed six workers and injured twelve. A concurrent overnight assault using missiles and drones on Kyiv killed two people.

At least six people were killed and 12 others injured after Russian forces struck an agricultural facility in Ukraine's northern Kharkiv region on Thursday (September 24), according to regional governor Oleh Syniehubov. The attack took place in the village of Stara Hnylytsia in the Chuhuiv district in the morning, Syniehubov said in a Telegram post. The dead included two men and four women. The injured were also workers at the farm and are receiving medical treatment.

What happened at the farm?

Mykola Semerianov, head of the Malynivka settlement, told Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne that Russian forces attacked the area with Banderol missiles. One of the projectiles struck a vegetable storage facility where workers were inside sorting vegetables, he said.

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Four of those injured were reported to be in serious condition, with head and neck injuries, according to Viktor Zabashta, director of the regional emergency medical care centre. Ukrainian authorities initially reported seven deaths in the attack before revising the toll to six.

Deadly Russian strikes on Kyiv

The farm attack came as Russia also launched a major overnight attack on Kyiv. Two people were killed and several others injured after ballistic missiles struck the Ukrainian capital, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and city authorities. Debris from the attack fell across several districts, damaging buildings and vehicles. Reuters reported that one of those killed was in a car park near a maternity hospital, which was also damaged in the attack.

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Ukraine said Russia used ballistic missiles, drones and other weapons in the overnight assault. The attacks caused damage across parts of the capital as emergency services responded to the strikes.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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