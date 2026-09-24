/Russian attack on farm in Ukraine’s Kharkiv kills 6, injures 12 workers

At least six people were killed and 12 others injured after Russian forces struck an agricultural facility in Ukraine's northern Kharkiv region on Thursday (September 24), according to regional governor Oleh Syniehubov. The attack took place in the village of Stara Hnylytsia in the Chuhuiv district in the morning, Syniehubov said in a Telegram post. The dead included two men and four women. The injured were also workers at the farm and are receiving medical treatment.

What happened at the farm?

Mykola Semerianov, head of the Malynivka settlement, told Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne that Russian forces attacked the area with Banderol missiles. One of the projectiles struck a vegetable storage facility where workers were inside sorting vegetables, he said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Four of those injured were reported to be in serious condition, with head and neck injuries, according to Viktor Zabashta, director of the regional emergency medical care centre. Ukrainian authorities initially reported seven deaths in the attack before revising the toll to six.

Deadly Russian strikes on Kyiv

The farm attack came as Russia also launched a major overnight attack on Kyiv. Two people were killed and several others injured after ballistic missiles struck the Ukrainian capital, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and city authorities. Debris from the attack fell across several districts, damaging buildings and vehicles. Reuters reported that one of those killed was in a car park near a maternity hospital, which was also damaged in the attack.