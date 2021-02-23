White House says relationship with China is one of 'strong competition'

The White House on Tuesday said America's relationship with China is one of "strong competition".

The statement comes a day after Beijing urged the US to stop interfering in its internal affairs and lift trade sanctions.

Earlier, Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had said that the US should stop "smearing" the ruling Communist Party of China and its one-party political system, lift sanctions on trade and halt Washington's backing of "separatist forces'' in Taiwan, Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

He also said that the Biden administration should adjust the hardline policy pursued by former President Donald Trump towards Beijing to check its growing influence.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki assured that the Biden administration will work in close coordination with partners and allies to make sure that it is coming from a position of strength.

The relations between China and the US are at an all-time low. The two countries are currently engaged in a bitter confrontation over various issues, including trade, the origins of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the communist giant's aggressive military moves in the disputed South China Sea and human rights.

At the Capitol, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the US Congress is dedicated to holding China accountable for its abuses, including targeting Uyghurs, Tibetans, activists and vulnerable communities on the mainland, and now, Hong Kong.

Last week, more than 15 legislations were introduced in the United States Congress against China.

''The United States Congress has long been united on a bipartisan and bicameral basis to holding China accountable for its repression and abuses, including targeting Uyghurs, the Tibetan people, human rights activists and vulnerable communities on the mainland, and now, Hong Kong. We must ensure that all oppressed and persecuted by Beijing know that they have not been forgotten,'' Pelosi said.

''The Chinese government must know that the world is watching its strangulation of human rights and that we must put all options on the table for holding China accountable,'' she said in a statement on the Chinese government's ongoing trial of democracy leader Martin Lee, along with eight other pro-democracy leaders.