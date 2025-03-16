During a conversation with US podcaster and AI researcher Lex Fridman, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his thoughts on US President Donald Trump, recalling a meaningful moment from the "Howdy Modi" event in Houston. Modi also said that Trump appeared more prepared this time as he pursued a second term.

'This time, he seems far more prepared'

"I have seen him during his first term and now as he sees a second. This time, he seems far more prepared. He has a clear roadmap with well-planned steps to achieve his goals. I also had the chance to meet his team, and I believe he has gathered a strong, capable group," Modi said.

Fridman asked Modi, "You recently visited the United States and reinvigorated your friendship with Donald Trump. What do you like about Donald Trump as a friend, as a leader?"

In response, Modi recounted the Houston event, where both leaders addressed a packed stadium. "I'd like to share an event that stands out in my memory. Perhaps from that, you'll understand my perspective. At 'Howdy Modi', both President Trump and I were present, and the stadium was completely full. A large crowd at a political event in the US is quite remarkable. The Indian diaspora had gathered in great numbers. Both of us spoke, and he sat below, attentively listening to me. That, to me, was his humility," Modi said.

"The President of the United States sitting in the crowd while I spoke from the stage was a remarkable gesture. After I finished speaking, I went to thank him and casually suggested, 'If you don’t mind, why don’t we take a lap around the stadium? There are so many people here; let’s walk, wave, and greet them.' In American political life, it’s almost unheard of for a President to walk into a crowd of thousands," Modi recalled.

'He trusted me'

Without hesitation, Trump agreed, which Modi found deeply moving. "His entire security team was caught off guard, but for me, that moment was special. It showed his courage and his ability to make independent decisions. More than that, it showed that he trusted me in that moment. The way he walked into that crowd without questioning security was incredible. If you watch the video now, you’ll be amazed," he said.

Modi then linked that moment to a more recent incident, referring to the assassination attempt on Trump during his campaign. "When he was shot, I saw that same resilience and determination. The same Trump who walked with me in that stadium was the one who, despite being injured, remained unwavering in his dedication to America. His 'America First' approach mirrors my own belief in 'India First,' which is why we connect so well," he remarked.

Despite Trump’s time out of office, Modi said that their bond remained strong. "Even when President Biden took over, and four years passed without us meeting, he would still send messages through mutual acquaintances, saying, 'Modi is my friend, convey my regards.' That kind of consistency is rare. Even though we weren’t in direct contact, our trust remained intact," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)