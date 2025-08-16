/What Vladimir Putin told his officials in Moscow after meeting with Donald Trump

A day after meeting with Donald Trump in Alaska, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday said he discussed ways of ending the war in Ukraine "on a fair basis". Putin told officialsin Moscow that the talks were timely and very useful. He said the conversation with the US president was very frank, and it brought Moscow and Ukraine closer to what he called “necessary decisions.”

"We have not had direct negotiations of this kind at this level for a long time," Vladimir Putin said.

"We had the opportunity to calmly and in detail reiterate our position," he added.

Vladimir Putin described theconversation with Donald Trump as "substantive".

"The conversation was very frank, substantive, and, in my opinion, brings us closer to the necessary decisions," he added.

Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The full-scale invasion was estimated to overcome Ukrainian resistance in a few days. However, with Western financial and weapon support, the Ukrainian forces have been fighting the Russian might for over three years.

Donald Trump has been trying to bring Russia and Ukraine to the table to finalise a peace deal. However, the Russian side has shown reluctance.

It was the first time since the invasion that Putin was allowed to enter a Western country.

The talks remained inconclusive, as no immediate ceasefire was announced. However, it has paved the way for a three-way meeting between Trump, Putin, and Ukraine'sVolodomyrZelensky.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, meanwhile, said on Saturday that the United States is ready to be part of security guarantees for Ukraine.