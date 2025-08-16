/US ready to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine: German Chancellor

A day after Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin's summit, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Saturday that the United States is ready to be part of security guarantees for Ukraine.

"And the good news is that America is ready to participate in such security guarantees and is not leaving it to the Europeans alone," Merz was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to meet Trump in Washington on Monday. After this, there could be a meeting between Putin, Trump, and Zelensky as soon as possible, Merz said.

US President Donald Trump reportedly told European leaders over the phone from his Air Force One that he is more willing than before to provide direct security guarantees to Ukraine, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the content of the conversation.

However, he didn't specify the nature of the US involvementin any deal to end the war.

Donald Trump met his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Friday in Alaska. The reported call was made when the US President was returning from the US state after meeting with the Russian leader.

The White House hasn't made any public statements as to security guarantees.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signed a statement saying that Russia cannot "veto" Ukraine's will to join the European Union or NATO.

The Trump-Putin summit turned out to be inconclusive. After themeeting, Trump said there won't be an immediate ceasefire. He, however, called the meeting successful.