'We're going to shut these down,' says Biden on the future of coal plants in America

US President Joe Biden on Friday while addressing a gathering said his government was going to shut down coal plants across America. Reportedly, Biden gave the speech and the rather bold call at an event in California.

"I was in Massachusetts about a month ago on the site of the largest old coal plant in America. Guess what? It cost them too much money. They can't count. No one is building new coal plants because they can’t rely on it. Even if they have all the coal guaranteed for the rest of the existence of the plant," said Biden.

The Democrat leader added that his government was going to focus on wind and solar energy which will be using the same infrastructure set up as used for coal-fired electricity transmission.

"So it's going to become a wind generation. And all they're doing is it’s going to save them a hell of a lot of money and using the same transmission line that they transmitted the coal-fired electric on, we're going to be shutting these plants down all across America and having wind and solar power."

Biden continued and said his government will provide the necessary help to families to weather the change in technology.

"Also providing tax credits to help families buy energy efficient appliances, whether it's your refrigerator or your coffee maker, for solar panels on your home, weatherise your home, things that save an average, experts say, a minimum of $500 a year for the average family."

Notably, this is not the first time that Biden has come down on the coal industry. In the lead-up to the US Presidential race, Biden said that coal miners should learn to code.

“Anybody who can go down 300 to 3,000 feet in a mine can sure as hell learn to program as well…Give me a break! Anybody who can throw coal into a furnace can learn how to program, for god’s sake!”

With the midterm elections just around the corner, the Republicans may attempt to drum up Biden's statement. The Republican National Committee has already remarked that Biden is celebrating coal workers losing their jobs. The hits are only likely to increase in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies)



