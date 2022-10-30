Ahead of US midterms, Biden makes another gaffe, says there are ‘54 states’

President Joe Biden made yet another gaffe by claiming that there are “54 states” in the United States.

He made the remarks while speaking at a rally in Philadelphia on Friday seeking support for embattled Democrat John Fetterman for midterm elections.

Biden was speaking about how his administration improved healthcare by erroneously stating that “we went to 54 states” to stop pharmaceutical companies from driving drug prices.

“And, by the way, if they do, that means — not a joke, everybody; that’s why we defeated it in 2018 when they tried to do it. We went to 54 states,” Biden said.

“The reason is people didn’t realize that the only reason anybody who has a pre-existing condition can get healthcare is because of that Affordable Care Act.”

And as expected, he was grilled by netizens for adding four additional states. Such repeated blunders have raised concerns about the age and mental health of Biden, who is the oldest president in US history.

“Joe Biden now says there are 54 states. I guess if you count the states of denial, confusion, delusion and disaster that his Regime has caused he just might be on to something,” remarked Republican Congresswoman Lauren Opal Boebert.

Actor and Hollywood conservative Rob Schneider tweeted, "Biden says there are 54 states in America. Next speech he will explain the 81 million votes…"

Biden recently mispronounced UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's name when speaking about him at a Diwali event, calling him “Rashee Sanook”.

It comes at a time when Republicans and Democrats are looking to gain an upper hand in the midterm elections that is scheduled to take place on November 8.

A defeat for Democrats would help Republicans gain full control of Congress for the rest of Biden’s term in office, which will be expected to be marred by legislative stand-offs, with little chance that he can enact the rest of his agenda.

