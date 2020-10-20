We are really close to a tsunami, says Belgium's health minister amid surge in coronavirus cases

As Europe continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, Belgium's health minister Frank Vandenbroucke said the country was facing a "tsunami" of new cases.

“We are the most affected region in all of Europe. We are really close to a tsunami … that we no longer control what is happening. Today, we can still control what is happening, but with enormous difficulties and stress," Vandenbroucke told broadcaster RTL.

Hospitalizations rose in 100 per cent in Belgium last week as the government closed bars and restaurants on Monday and reinforced night curfew.

“If it continues to increase, the number of hospitalisations will be such that we will have to postpone more and more non-COVID care, which is also very dangerous," Belgium's health minister said adding," the government has only one message to the public: protect yourself, protect your loved ones, so as not to be contaminated.”

According to reports, Belgium has one of the highest per capita rate of COVID-19 infection in the world registering 222,253 cases which has doubled in a week.

Italy had earlier announced the closure of bars and restaurants amid a surge in cases as Europe continues to battle to the virus. France had imposed night curfew in nine cities last week including in Paris

Meanwhile, the Switzerland government acknowledged that the "second wave is here" while making it mandatory to wear masks n indoor public spaces and as COVID-19 infections doubled last week.

Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset said although the country was battling the virus he assured the country that the government was prepared although he said that the virus was "stronger than we expected".

Amid the surge in cases, the United Nations has said it will stockpile one billion syringes around the world by the end 2021 to use it for the delivery of any future coronavirus vaccine.