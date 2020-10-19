Brazil reports over 10,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours; fatalities rises to over 153, 600

Brazil's health ministry reported 10,982 coronavirus cases and 230 fatalities in the last 24 hours as the country continues to grapple with the virus.

The latest infection rate comes as the country last week passed the 150,000 death toll mark as Latin America and the Caribbean marked 10 million COVID-19 cases.

Brazil had reported its first virus fatality in March, since then the number of cases has surged past 5.2 million cases with the death toll climbing to over 153, 675.

Brazil has the third-highest infection rate in the world after the United States and India and the second-worst death toll in the world after the United States where 219,672 people have died due to the virus.

The World Bank had said that Latin America and the Caribbean would be the worst-hit form the virus in the economic and health sectors.

"Our region is suffering the worst economic and health impacts of Covid-19 of anywhere in the world," Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, World Bank's regional vice president said.

The World Bank had forecast recovery for the region with growth of 4.0 per cent next year.

The total virus cases globally has risen past 400,000 as Europe has emerged as the epicentre of the virus with 140,000 cases a day over the past week.



