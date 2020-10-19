Italy announces new restrictions amid coronavirus surge in Europe

Italy's government passed a series of restrictions to stem the rising coronavirus wave as Europe reels under the COVID-19 surge.

The Italian government limited the number of people at restaurants to six per table with bars ordered to close at 6pm. Local festivals and fairs have also been banned in the country. Italy is one the hardest hit with the virus with 414,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and over 36,000 deaths.

The death toll due to the virus in Europe crossed 250,000 as nighttime curfews came into force in France and Switzerland over the weekend as the continent continues to grapple with the virus.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Europe has now shot up to 7,366,028.

France which has put several restrictions over the past week saw 30,000 new COVID-19 cases as the government imposed a fine of $158 for those who flout nighttime curfew. The death toll in France has now reached 33,392 with Spain reporting 33,775 fatalities.

Britain has reported 43,646 deaths so far which is the highest in Europe. There are currently 722,409 infection cases in the UK even as the Boris Johnson government has announced a slew of measures across the country to combat the virus.

Meanwhile, the Swiss government said the wearing masks would become mandatory in public spaces from Monday as it banned gathering of more than 15 people.

There have been 8,342 deaths reported in Europe in the past week which is the highest weekly toll in the continent since mid-May.