Coronavirus: Worldwide cases surpass 40 million; more than 50% cases from US, India and Brazil

After emerging last year in China which was then followed by a massive loss of lives across the globe, the novel coronavirus has crossed another grim milestone with the confirmed infections surpassing 40 million on Monday.

Covid-19 has caused 40,000,234 infections and 1,113,896 fatalities worldwide, according to an AFP tally compiled on official figures.

More than 50 per cent of the infections are from the three worst-hit countries: the United States with 8,154,935 cases, India with 7,550,273 and Brazil 5,235,344.

The deadly virus which was detected in China last year has also recorded the highest-ever 2.5 million cases in the last seven days.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, figures confirmed that more than 250,000 people have died in Europe of Covid-19 as the continent battles a second wave of the deadly virus.

Countries like Britain, France have reimposed strong measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 as the fear of rising cases putting stress on the medical system grows.

