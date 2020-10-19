India: Over 55,000 cases reported; total infections cross 7.5 million-mark

For the second time this month, daily coronavirus cases in India declined below 60,000 as the total number of infections rise to 7,550,273, as per the govt data.

As per the details shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Monday, India reported 579 fatalities in the last 24 hours to bring the death toll to 114,610.

As many as 772,055 active Covid-19 cases are present in the country currently, which remains under the level 800,000 for the third successive day.

India's Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 88.26 per cent and the case fatality rate at 1.52 per cent.

According to the ICMR, 8,59,786 samples were tested on Sunday and so far 95,083,976 samples have been taken since the pandemic began.