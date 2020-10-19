Trump calls coronavirus expert Anthony Fauci a 'disaster'

US President Donald Trump Monday called coronavirus expert Anthony Fauci a "disaster", trying to reassure campaign workers he still has a path to victory on November 3 election.

Fauci, a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, has increasingly become a focus for the president's rancour as he bids to shape the messaging on the much-criticised federal response to the pandemic.

Trump took his frustration out on Fauci midway through a call intended to buck up his national team of campaign workers amid a spate of stories suggesting a campaign in turmoil.

"People are saying, 'Whatever -- just leave us alone.' They're tired of it. People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots," the president said, according to several US media outlets.

"Fauci is a disaster. If I listened to him, we’d have 500,000 deaths," Trump said -- on a call with campaign workers which the campaign allowed reporters to join, adding Americans were fed up with pandemic restrictions.

"Fauci is a nice guy. He’s been here for 500 years," Trump sarcastically added.

Trump and Fauci, a member of his coronavirus task force, have been at odds over how best to handle a pandemic that has killed more than 219,000 people in the United States and weakened the former's re-election bid.

Fauci has openly complained about being cited in a Trump re-election campaign advertisement. He also said he wasn't surprised Trump himself contracted the virus.

Trump's rallies include many supporters not wearing masks and standing shoulder to shoulder at odds with the guidance of Fauci and other public health experts.

In stark contrast, Fauci is one of the most respected scientists in the United States and has served under Republican and Democratic presidents. He has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.

Trump suggested he had avoided firing Fauci because of the negative blowback he would receive.

At various points during the pandemic response, Fauci has clarified or corrected Trump's public comments on the development of Covid-19 treatments and vaccines.

The tone between them has sometimes turned tense, as in April when Trump retweeted a post that contained the hashtag #FireFauci -- before reassuring the American people that "Tony" was doing a great job.

With nearly two weeks to go until Election Day, Democrat Joe Biden holds a lead in national opinion polls and in many battleground states where the election is likely to be decided.

