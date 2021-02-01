Watch: US police handcuffed, pepper-sprayed 9-year-old girl, footage shows

Videos captured by two police body-camera were released on Sunday morning showing a 9-year-old girl being handcuffed and put in the back of a Rochester Police Department patrol car and sprayed with a chemical “irritant” by an officer after disobeying commands to put her feet in the car.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren expressed her concern for the “child that was harmed during this incident that happened on Friday.”

“I have a 10-year-old child, so she''s a child, she''s a baby. This video, as a mother, is not anything you want to see," Warren went on to say.

A total of nine officers and supervisors responded to the report of “family trouble” on Friday.

The girl can be heard in the body-camera videos from officers at the scene screaming frantically for her father as the officers try to restrain her.

Officers have then seen pepper-spraying the girl after she doesn't follow commands to put her feet inside the car.

Deputy Police Chief Andre Anderson described the girl as suicidal. “She indicated she wanted to kill herself and she wanted to kill her mom,” he said.

