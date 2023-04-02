Watch | Hot air balloon catches fire mid-air in Mexico, two dead and a child injured

Two died and a child sustained injuries in one of the Mexico's most popular tourist destination after a hot air balloon caught fire midair, as per media reports.

In a frightening video footage that is now going viral, a hot air balloon can be seen on fire mid air. The balloon continued to soar higher and higher into the sky as it burns with huge plume of smoke billowing out of it.

With no exit to survive the burning flames, the people onboard had only one option. To leap themselves to their death. What was supposed to be a hot air balloons ride for sightseeing from up above the skies turned out to be a horror story resulting in deaths and injuries.

a hot air balloon catches fire and collapses in Teotihuacan, 2 people are reportedly dead.



The events occurred this morning in the vicinity of the Pyramid of the Sun and the area was cordoned off. pic.twitter.com/DlzJdv2oHH — Lenar (@Lerpc75) April 1, 2023 ×

The harrowing incident took place at the popular tourist destination and arachnological site of Teotihuacan. Being a famous tourist destination, many hot air balloons soar high into the skies every morning at Teotihuacan.

Amoung the people who died in the incident were a woman aged 39 and a man aged 50. As per media reports citing local government, both the passengers jumped from the balloon after it caught fire.

The identities of the people were not revealed. Any further details such as if there were any other passengers onboard the balloon ride are still unclear. Meanwhile, a child who survived the fiery beast sustained suffered second-degree burns to the face and factures.

Teotihuacan is known for its impressive architecture, including the Pyramid of the Sun, the Pyramid of the Moon, and the Temple of the Feathered Serpent. These monumental structures were built using massive stones and feature intricate carvings and murals.

It is an ancient city located in the Basin of Mexico, about 45 miles northeast of modern-day Mexico City. The city was established around 200 BCE and became one of the largest and most influential cities in the region by 400 CE.

Balloon rides above San Juan Teotihuacan are provided by a number of tour companies. On weekends, dozens of balloons hover above the location every morning, with rides costing around £122. Every year, it draws millions of tourists from throughout the world.

