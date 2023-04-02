Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel admitted to hospital

Nepal`s newly elected president Ramchandra Paudel has been admitted to a hospital after he complained of sharp stomach pain, as per local media outlets.

He was taken to Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu`s Maharajgunj on 1 April and his principal adviser Suresh Chalise confirmed that the president was to remain in the hospital overnight. While confirming that president experienced acute stomach ache, Chalise said “Doctors are examining him and he will remain in the hospital tonight," reported Kathmandu Post.

According to a statement by the hospital, "He was admitted to the hospital late on Saturday, and is under observation."

Moreover, as per a statement by the hospital’s duty officer (control room), Paudel was admitted during the evening time on Saturday and is presently under a doctor's supervision. “He is currently under doctors’ observation,”

President's Secretariat also confirmed Paudel complained of abdominal pain upon which he was taken to the hospital for medical supervision.

Ram Chandra Paudel, a senior member of the Nepali Congress, was sworn in as the country's president two weeks replacing Bidya Devi Bhandari, whose term ended on March 12. According to the Nepalese Election Commission, Paudel received 33,802 electoral votes, while Subash Chandra Nembwang received 15,518.

President Poudel formerly held the positions of Speaker, Cabinet Minister, and deputy prime minister of Nepal. He devoted years of his life to advancing democracy in the nation.

The election for president also included participation from 518 members of the provincial assembly and 313 members of the federal parliament, according to the Nepalese Election Commission. The vote took place at New Baneshwar, Kathmandu, in the Nepali Parliament building. In the Himalayan nation, the Election Commission has set up two different polling places at the Hall for members of the Provincial Assembly and the federal parliament.

The Electoral College has 884 members in total, comprising 275 from the House of Representatives, 59 from the National Assembly, and 550 from each of the seven provincial assemblies. Paudel received backing from eight parties. Poudel was born in a middle-class farming family on October 14, 1944, in Bahunpokhari.

