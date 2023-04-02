Finland goes to polls as Sanna Marin faces tough re-election bid in national election

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Saturday (April 1) urged people to cast their votes for her Social Democratic Party (SDP), which according to her is a "better alternative".

Marin, who in 2019 became the world's youngest premier at 34, addressed people as she campaigned ahead of Sunday's election which sees three parties running neck-and-neck in opinion polls.

While speaking at a rally in central Helsinki, Marin said, "Tell your friends, family and relatives that now is the time to vote, now is the time to vote Social Democrats."

She argued that if SDP doesn't come out on top in the elections, we will see a right-wing government of the Finns and the National Coalition Party that will "pursue policies that are really unfair from the point of view of ordinary people".

In Finland, three parties are running neck-and-neck in opinion polls. The most recent survey shows the National Coalition leading with 19.8 per cent support, ahead of the Social Democrats and the Finns Party at 19.2 per cent each.

At the rally, Marin told the news agency Reuters, "The situation is very tight. We have three parties that are eye-to-eye with each other. Anyone of these three parties can win tomorrow and of course we hope that we will enter first and continue our work that we have been doing for the last four years."

Marin is fighting to stay in power as the country faces a recession.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE