Ukraine's SBU demands house arrest for famed Orthodox leader

Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the top security agency of the country, notified the famed Orthodox leader Metropolitan Pavel that he was suspected of justifying the aggression of Russia which is a criminal offence.

Pavel, the abbot of Ukraine’s most revered Orthodox site 'Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery', has resisted the order of the authorities to vacate the complex.

Earlier this week, he cursed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and threatened him with damnation.

ALSO READ | Ukraine orders 100 Rosomak armoured vehicles from Poland

During a court hearing held in Kyiv, the metropolitan rejected SBU's claim that he condoned the invasion of Russia. The accusations were described by Pavel as politically driven.

“I have never been on the side of aggression. This is my land,” said Pavel in the courthouse.

The Orthodox leader's residence was raided was SBU agents and prosecutors appealed to the court to put Pavel under house arrest till the investigation is over.

The court hearing was adjourned on Saturday until Monday after the metropolitan stated that the leader was not feeling well.

The monks living in the monastery are part of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church which is facing the accusation of having links with Russia.

Dozens of supporters of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church protested outside the monastery on Saturday, as they sang hymns in the rain. Another group of protesters also reached, accusing the monastery of sympathising with Russia.

WATCH | Belarus says fighting in Ukraine should stop immediately

“They wash the brains of people with Russian support, and they are very dangerous for Ukraine,” said a 38-year-old protester, Senia Kravchuk, from Kyiv. “They sing songs in support of Russia, and that’s horrible, here, in the centre of Kyiv,” he added.

“Look at me. I’m in priest’s clothes, with a Ukrainian flag and a cross around my neck. Could you say that I’m pro-Russian? The priests are currently singing a Ukrainian hymn, and they’re being called pro-Russian. Can you believe it?” said another protester David.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.