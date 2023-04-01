Ukraine orders 100 Rosomak armoured vehicles from Poland

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Saturday said that Ukraine has placed an order for 100 Rosomak multi-purpose armoured vehicles which are produced in Poland under a Finnish license.

"I bring an order placed yesterday by (Ukrainian) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal for 100 Rosomaks that will be fabricated here," said Mateusz Morawiecki, during his visit to the Rosomak manufacturing site which is located in Poland's southern town of Siemianowice Slaskie.

He said that the order will be financed using funds given by the European Union to Poland and US funds that have been received by Ukraine.

The United States and its allies have provided many weapons and multiple funds to Ukraine after it was invaded by Russia in February 2022.

An 8x8 multi-purpose armoured vehicle, Rosomak is being manufactured under the license from Patria, Finland.

Russia's Shoigu promises more munitions supplies

Meanwhile, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday promised to increase munitions supplies to Russian forces in Ukraine during his visit to the headquarters of Russian troops fighting in the country, as per the defence ministry's video on Saturday.

In the video published on Telegram by the ministry, Shoigu is presiding over a meeting with the military's senior officers, including Russia's most senior soldier General Valery Gerasimov.

In the video, Shoigu, while speaking to colleagues, can be heard saying that steps will be taken by Russia to boost the supply of munitions to troops at the front.

“The volume of supplies of the most demanded ammunition has been determined. Necessary measures are being taken to increase them,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

