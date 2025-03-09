A thick blanket of smoke has engulfed New York's Long Island as wildfires force evacuation of a military base and closure of a major highway. A state of emergency has been declared by New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

“I am issuing a State of Emergency as Suffolk County fights brush fires in the Pine Barrens. I have spoken to Suffolk County Executive Edward Romaine and offered any necessary state resources,” she wrote in an X post.

Firefighters battle blaze

According to the state governor, the New York National Guard deployed multiple Black Hawk helicopters loaded with 660-gallon buckets of water to control the fires.

In a statement, the governor said, “We are deploying resources as quickly as possible, and I have mobilized our agencies, the National Guard and the State Police to provide air and ground support to ensure we keep our Long Islanders safe.”

According to Suffolk County Executive Edward Romaine, the fire crews in Suffolk County responded to at least three major bushfires on the East End. By Saturday (March 8) evening, the Westhampton fire was about 80 per cent contained, he added.

The blaze damaged two commercial structures and injured a firefighter, who suffered a second-degree burn to his face, according to Romaine.

Several local roads and highways, including a section of the Sunrise Highway, have been shut down due to fires.

Southampton residents have been advised to avoid going outdoors for the next 24 hours due to high winds and danger due to wildfires. According to Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services, there was a heightened risk of the fire spreading to dry conditions and strong winds.

Videos emerge on social media

People have been sharing several videos of the wildfires on social media, showing scary visuals.

NY Gov Hochul has declared a state of emergency due to Long Island wildfires scorching thousands of acres. Brush fires near Westhampton led to road closures on Sunrise Highway. Officials say fires are uncontrolled due to high winds and dry conditions. National Guard and state… pic.twitter.com/T6adYjWOJq — Anti-Woke Warrior (@AntiWokeWar_) March 9, 2025

🚨 Breaking: The Hamptons on Long Island are on fire. Evacuations are underway. pic.twitter.com/ISFFjOvqVq — Stock Mom™ (@TheRealStockMom) March 8, 2025

A view from Crews responding to the fire on Long Island, New York near the Hamptons. At least 20 Fire companies responding along with a large scale aviation response.



Thanks to the subscriber who shared this. 🙏 Good luck out there! pic.twitter.com/tshuh6gv9f — The Hotshot Wake Up (@HotshotWake) March 8, 2025

(With inputs from agencies)