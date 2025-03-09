A man who climbed up the Big Ben's Elizabeth Tower in London carrying a Palestinian flag has been brought down after 16 hours of struggle.

The man had made his way on to a ledge several metres up the tower barefoot on Saturday (Mar 8). He was heard telling people - who requested him to come down - that he would do so on his "own terms".

Videos and images on the social media platform X showed the man wearing black shirt, pants, and jacket with a cap, and without any slippers.

He was seen holding the Palestinian flag and recording people standing down.

Authorities perched up on a crane were seen trying to negotiate with him to come down while a group of astonished people watched the entire drama from below.

A footage recorded from the man's phone was also circulated online.

Police sirens wee heard in the clip while the man was heard giving updates about him being up.

"Hello, hello, hello. Still up here," the man said in the video.

"It's five to four and I've finally got a bit of sunshine on me now ... I'm just going to keep this short but, yeah, just an update. I'm all good. I've got a million things to say but, yeah, nothing's coming out. I'm safe, I'm safe, don't worry," he added.

He told viewers on a livestream that he has "got supplies" to stay up there for "some time".

He then started giving his health updates and said that his foot was fine after an injury although it was bleeding.

At the end of the video, the man said, "Free Palestine, free the Filton."

Filton is a reference to pro-Palestinian activists arrested in the UK on terror charges. Referred to as Filton 10, the 10 youngsters reportedly destroyed weapons from Elbit Systems in Bristol. These weapons were intended for use in Israel's military operation in Gaza in the wake of the 7 October 2023 terror attack on Israel. Elbit Systems is among the top arms manufacturers for Israel.

