A dramatic interruption occurred during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance when a protester, reportedly a member of the 400-person field cast, suddenly unfurled a Palestinian flag bearing the words "Gaza" and "Sudan".

The individual briefly waved the flag before being swiftly tackled by security personnel and escorted off the field.

As Lamar wrapped up his final song "TV Off", a protester scaled the back of a black Grand National car that was part of the set.

The individual then unfurled a flag, leapt down, and sprinted across the field, evading other performers for nearly 20 seconds. Security swiftly intervened, tackling and apprehending the protester.

The NFL later confirmed that the protester was indeed a part of the field cast but had secretly brought the flag onto the field and carried out the stunt without authorization or coordination with others.

“No one involved with the production was aware of the individual’s intent,” the league said.

“The act by the individual was neither planned nor part of the production and was never in any rehearsal,” the statement read according to NBC.

Social media reacts

The video of the incident immediately took the internet by storm with some netizens speculating that the protester was an official performer before he staged the demonstration.

One of the users wrote, "They covered him up more than the secret service covered Trump during the fake assassination."

The other wrote, "He was hella brave, I thought he was part of the performance"

Super Bowl LIX, Eagles vs Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl LIX 40-22 against two-time defending champions Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (Feb 9) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Eagles dominated throughout the game, not even letting the Chiefs score in the first half.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was stunning on the night as he completed 17 off 22 passes attempted for a total of 221 yards including two touchdowns. He also threw an interception but that didn't matter in the final score.

Hurts also gained 72 rushing yards in 11 attempts, averaging 6.5 yards per carry and added one touchdown as well. Apart from Hurts, Saquon Barkley also had a great night as he returned with 57 rushing yards and 40 receiving yards. Running Backs DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown also added one touchdown each.

(With inputs from agencies)