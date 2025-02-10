Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl LIX 40-22 against two-time defending champions Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (Feb 9) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Eagles dominated throughout the game, not even letting the Chiefs score in the first half.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was stunning on the night as he completed 17 off 22 passes attempted for a total of 221 yards including two touchdowns. He also threw an interception but that didn't matter in the final score.
Hurts also gained 72 rushing yards in 11 attempts, averaging 6.5 yards per carry and added one touchdown as well. Apart from Hurts, Saquon Barkley also had a great night as he returned with 57 rushing yards and 40 receiving yards. Running Backs DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown also added one touchdown each.
Also Read: HIGHLIGHTS | Super Bowl LIX, Philadelphia Eagles beat Kansas City Chiefs
Have a look at all the Super Bowl LIX Touchdowns from Eagles vs Chiefs
The first TD of the game came in the 1Q when Hurst rushed for a yard inside Chiefs end-zone. Watch it below:
How do you stop this? #FlyEaglesFly— NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2025
📺: #SBLIX on FOX
📱: Tubi + NFL app pic.twitter.com/Ifh3AWhXQE
For Eagles, Cooper DeJean also had a pick-six moment for the toucdown. Watch it below:
IT'S LOUD IN NOLA! #SBLIX pic.twitter.com/5ai8lrSAtE— NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2025
The second TD came when Hurts found Brown deep for a 12-yard pass in the second quarter. Watch it below:
TOUCHDOWN A.J. BROWN #FlyEaglesFly— NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2025
📺: #SBLIX on FOX
📱: Tubi + NFL app pic.twitter.com/lsvjIf5fcl
In the 3Q, Hurts threw a 46-yard rocket to Smith for another Eagles TD. Watch it below:
KEEP THE MAIN THING THE MAIN THING— NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2025
📺: #SBLIX on FOX
📱: Tubi + NFL app pic.twitter.com/M1AqEOjPeZ
The Chiefs also opened their account in 3Q when Mahomes found Xavier Worthy for a 24-yard pass. Watch it below:
.@XavierWorthy adds 6 to the board. pic.twitter.com/0ljUHxS1lt— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 10, 2025
In the final three minutes of the game, Mahomes found DeAndre Hopkins again for 7-yard pass for their second TD.
DeAndre Hopkins has a touchdown in the Super Bowl— NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2025
📺: #SBLIX on FOX
📱: Tubi + NFL app pic.twitter.com/sb1luajmIu
On their last series of the night, Mahomes found Xavier Worthy again for a 50-yard pass from center of the field to a TD. Watch it below:
Patrick Mahomes connects with Xavier Worthy for a 50-yard TD— NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2025
📺: #SBLIX on FOX
📱: Tubi + NFL app pic.twitter.com/s7g5xqfmVB
With the win, the Eagles exacted their revenge when they had lost against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in 2023 35-28 in a closely fought game.