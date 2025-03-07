People in the United States are in for a celestial treat as the northern lights are expected to dazzle in the skies as far as New York. A geomagnetic storm triggered by a coronal mass ejection (CME) has triggered an aurora alert. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted a G1-class storm on Thursday night, although G2 conditions are also on the cards, which means the auroras will spread farther than normal.

The sun ejected a plume of plasma on March 1, sending charged particles in the direction of Earth. Auroras, or Northern Lights, happen when these particles come in contact with the planet's magnetosphere.

These colourful lights are normally only visible in the polar regions, but the latest solar storm can cover a wider region.

NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center had sent out an aurora alert for G1 northern lights for March 4, 5 and 6, meaning a minor one. It is projected that the Kp index will reach a high of 3 over the next 24 hours, starting on the evening of March 5. So people in America can expect to watch the northern lights on the night of March 6.

The auroras will subside on March 7 and 8. However, NOAA has predicted another minor G1 level activity for March 9.

The agency has also predicted radio blackouts through March 9. "There is a chance for R1-R2 (Minor-Moderate), with a slight chance for R3 (Strong) or greater," it stated.

Geomagnetic storms can hamper satellite communications, GPS signals, and power grids. This normally happens when storms escalate to a level G2.

Auroras in 2025

Solar activity in 2025 is expected to increase since our star is approaching solar maximum, the peak of its 11-year cycle. More solar flares, CMEs, and geomagnetic storms can be expected in the coming months, heightening the prospects of more intense northern lights. A G2 storm will point to more frequent auroral events in the year 2025.