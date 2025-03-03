Nine protesters received arrests from the massive demonstration at a Tesla dealership in New York City during Saturday's protests which targeted Elon Musk's federal workforce cuts throughout multiple U.S. locations. The protests which activists named "Tesla Takedown" focused on how Musk joined the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Advertisment

New York became the epicenter of hundreds of protesters who joined demonstrations alongside Tesla showrooms in Jacksonville, Florida and Tucson, Arizona and other cities throughout the United States. The protesters used their bodies to cut off traffic flow while shouting slogans while displaying placards bearing messages like "Burn a Tesla: Save Democracy" and "No Dictators in the USA."

The protests emerged because of Musk's direction of the DOGE initiative which sought to diminish government operations at a significant scale. Through this initiative thousands of federal employees lost their positions while numerous aid contracts together with federal leases were terminated.

Also Read | Tesla begins regulatory process for robotaxi service in California

Advertisment

These demonstrations exposed the widespread concern about the effect these budget cuts were creating on vital government operations. The federal government faces difficulties in rehiring personnel who manage nuclear weapons systems and disease control programs and energy distribution services.

As President Trump began his term on January 20th the administration has forced more than 100,000 federal employees to opt for buyouts or lose their official positions.

Through their website actionnetwork.org the protest organizers instigated a Tesla stock boycott and asked supporters to participate in picketing activities. The protesters maintained that removing Musk from Tesla leadership would create significant damage to the Trump administration's agenda.

Advertisment

Actor and filmmaker Alex Winter pointed out the significance of confronting the government's "money and power" during his involvement in organizing protests both in Rolling Stone articles and social media.

These demonstrations demonstrate both increased public interest in Musk's congressional involvement alongside concerns about possible government employee staffing decreases.