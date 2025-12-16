/WATCH | New videos of Brown University shooting suspect released; FBI announces $50,000 bounty

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Providence police on Monday (Dec 15) released new videos and images of a person of interest in connection with the Brown University shooting. On Saturday (Dec 13), a gunman opened fire in a classroom at the US Ivy League school during a final exam study session, killing two and injuring nine people. Meanwhile, the FBI has also announced a reward of $50,000 for any information about the shooter as the manhunt continues.

The visuals, captured on a CCTV camera about two hours before the shooting, show a man in dark clothes and a face mask. The images show the person near Hope and Benevolent streets, which are close to the scene of the shooting.

During a press conference on Monday, Providence police chief Col. Oscar Perez said, “This is a very active investigation, a very complex investigation.” He added that several federal agencies, including the FBI and the US Marshals Service, were present in the area for assistance.

“We’re at the 49th hour,” Perez said, urging the public to help in identifying the shooter.

FBI announces $50,000 reward

Ted Docks, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston field office, announced a $50,000 reward for any information about the suspect. He cautioned that the shooter should be considered armed and dangerous. He added that the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia, was “documenting the trajectories of the bullets to reconstruct the scene.”

Docks appealed to the public for help, saying that “no amount of information is too small.”

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said that the investigation was “making steady progress.”

“The sooner we can identify that person, the sooner we can, I think, blow this case open,” Neronha said.

FBI under scrutiny once again

Earlier, the law enforcement detained a person of interest but later released him because the evidence pointed in a “different direction.” FBI chief Kash Patel has once again come under scrutiny over the handling of the investigation.