Bangkok, Thailand

Heavy rainfall in Malaysia and southern Thailand has triggered severe flooding, resulting in widespread evacuations and multiple fatalities. Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has reported 25 deaths related to the floods, with over 300,000 households affected by the disaster.

Amid the devastation, a video from Thailand’s Pattani province has shocked social media users. Filmed on December 1, it shows a giant python floating in the floodwaters, its swollen stomach reportedly indicating it had consumed a dog.

The footage, shared by the handle @AMAZINGNATURE on X, was captioned: “This giant snake, probably a Reticulated Python, was seen bobbing around in the floodwater in Southern Thailand.”

Watch the video here:

This giant snake, probably a Reticulated Python was seen bobbing around in the floodwater in Southern Thailand ? pic.twitter.com/GlHWFNBKzE — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 4, 2024 ×

The video sparked various reactions online. One user wrote, “Just removed Thailand from my bucket list”. Another commented, “It’s a reticulated python belly up, which means it’s either dead or in deep distress. Poor thing.”

A third said, “That stomach bulge is scarily human shaped too!” Another user speculated, “My surprised look when I noticed he already swallowed something – hopefully not a human being,” while someone else added, “Looks dead and bloated. That is why it isn’t moving from the spot.”

The snake in the video is thought to be a reticulated python, one of the largest snake species globally. According to the Atlanta Zoo, these snakes can grow over 20 feet long.

(With inputs from agencies)