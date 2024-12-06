Paris, France

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet political leaders from various parties on Friday (Dec 6) morning in a bid to establish a new “government of general interest” following the ousting of Prime Minister Michel Barnier through a no-confidence vote.

Macron will begin his meeting with representatives from centrist parties, including Renaissance, Horizons, and the Democratic Movement. Later in the day, he is scheduled to meet leaders from the Socialist Party, including First Secretary Olivier Faure, followed by members of Les Républicains. However, representatives from the far-right National Rally and La France Insoumise, the largest party in parliament, have been excluded from these discussions.

“I will ask them to form a government for the general interest,” Macron said, adding that the new government should include "every political force within the spectrum of parties destined to govern and that they could join or, at least, agree not to bring it down.” An announcement on the new government is unlikely before the weekend or Monday, and the full composition may take even longer to finalise.

The move follows Macron’s acceptance of Barnier’s resignation on Thursday after the prime minister lost the confidence of the National Assembly. Barnier, who served for only three months, is now the shortest-serving prime minister in modern French history. His downfall came after he bypassed parliament to pass the contentious social security budget, prompting a no-confidence vote supported by a majority of lawmakers.

In a televised address on Thursday, Macron reiterated his commitment to fulfilling his presidential term, which ends in 2027. "The mandate you have given me is for five years, and I will fulfil it until the very end," he said. He also announced plans to name Barnier's successor "in the coming days," adding that the priority for the new government will be addressing the budget.

Macron thanked Barnier for his efforts during his brief tenure but accused far-right and far-left factions of forming an “anti-republican front” to topple the government. Responding to Macron’s comments, Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally, criticised the president, reminding him that censure motions are a legitimate part of the Fifth Republic’s Constitution.

"A little reminder to President Macron, who is supposed to be the guarantor of the Constitution: censure is not anti-republican, it is provided for in the Constitution of our Fifth Republic," Marine Le Pen wrote on X.

As per the Constitution, no new parliamentary elections can be held before July 2025, leaving Macron to navigate this political crisis without the option of snap elections.

