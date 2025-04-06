Amid the nationwide protest against US President Donald Trump and his top advisor Elon Musk, a protester dressed as a Pokémon character Pikachu stole the limelight in Washington DC, who quickly went viral on social media.

Pikachu protester goes viral

In a video shared on X, a protester can be seen in a giant Pikachu costume at the demonstrations in Washington DC.

Just a few days earlier, a protester wearing a Pikachu costume in Turkey was spotted running from the riot police amid demonstrations over the arrest of opposition leader Ekrem Imamoglu. Some users also shared the video of the incident.

Several people commented on the video saying things like, “How did Pikachu get from Turkey to the US in such a short time?”

“You know there is trouble when Pikachu comes out,” a user joked. Another said, “Let's go Pickachu!!!!”

An X user noted, “Since no one is chasing, there’s no need for Pikachu to run away…”

GIANT PIKACHU spotted at anti-Trump protest in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/iUcyiQpLTF — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) April 5, 2025

“That's why these things can't be taken seriously,” a person wrote. While one said, “Not a Costume, but a Shield: Street Strategy Masked with Pop Culture.”

‘Hands Off’ protests

Thousands of people across the United States have flocked to the streets, with posters and chanting slogans in ‘Hands Off’ demonstrations. The protests are organised by over 150 advocacy groups, including civil rights organisations, labour unions, LGBTQ advocates, veterans and election activists in more than 1,200 locations across the country. The rallies appeared peaceful, and no arrests were immediately reported.

The demonstrators are condemning the alleged ‘authoritarian overreach and billionaire-backed agenda’ of Trump and Musk. The movement calls for the Trump administration, including Musk, to take their “hands off” of social security, federal jobs, Medicaid and more.

According to the organisers, over 500,000 people have participated in the demonstrations in Washington DC, Florida and other regions, reported The Guardian.

(With inputs from agencies)