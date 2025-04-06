Elon Musk started a live stream from what seemed like an airplane on Saturday (Apr 5). The billionaire danced, played video games and sang for more than an hour. Meanwhile, a nationwide protest has been taking place against him and US President Donald Trump.

Social media reacts

Several people took to social media, posting videos of DOGE’s head ‘jamming’ to music and seemingly unbothered by protests.

“Elon’s back on X streaming all the action from his jet in the sky, jamming to music, gaming POE3, and testing Starlink,” a user wrote on X while sharing a video of Musk.

Elon's back on X streaming all the action from his jet in the sky, jamming to music, gaming POE3, and testing Starlink 😎



What do you think of this? 🛰️📡💻👇🏻

“While Donald Trump and Elon Musk are being protested across the United States, Elon Musk started a game stream with cheerful music,” a user said. “Around 1.5 million people are watching the live stream.”

Democrats be like: Let's run a hate campaign against Elon Musk. Let's bash him all day in the media, incite violence at Tesla stores, attack DOGE, and send him death threats, this will surely make him feel worried and threatened.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk:



Meanwhile, Elon Musk: pic.twitter.com/avqbDr37Mn — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 5, 2025

Starlink Wi-Fi

Musk partnered with United Airlines last month to provide free in-flight internet connection to passengers via satellite provider Starlink.

“The world’s fastest, most reliable Wi-Fi in the sky, @Starlink, has officially landed on our first aircraft, with the rest of our fleet to follow,” the airline had announced. It added that over 40 planes a month will have Starlink installed. Their partnership was announced last year.

‘Hands off’ protests

Thousands of people across the United States have flocked to the streets, with posters and chanting slogans in ‘Hands off’ demonstrations. The protests, which are organised by several advocacy groups, condemn the alleged ‘authoritarian overreach and billionaire-backed agenda’ of Trump and Musk. The movement calls for the Trump administration, including Musk, to take their “hands off” of social security, federal jobs, Medicaid and more.

The organisers have claimed over 500,000 people participated in the demonstrations in Washington DC, Florida and other regions, reported The Guardian.

(With inputs from agencies)