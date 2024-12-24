Washington, United States

United States retail giant Walmart landed in a controversy on Tuesday (Dec 24) for selling shirts featuring images of slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on its online store.

A non-profit watchdog organisation based in the US named StopAntisemtisim called out Walmart in an X post along with screenshots showing the apparel listed on the online store.

The post read, “Walmart shoppers were horrified to find shirts glorifying Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar while online shopping. @Walmart, are you aware you're selling apparel celebrating terrorism and violence against Jews?”

“This is outrageous—remove them immediately,” it demanded.

While one of the shirts featured Sinwar firing a gun in combat gear, the second one featured his face with his name split into two words, “sin” and “war”.

Another shirt that featured former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was available for sale on the website. The shirt is sold by a Texas-based third-party vendor and is falsely titled “Nasrallah Safe Following Israeli Airstrikes”.

While the Sinwar shirts have been removed from the website, Nasrallah shirts still appear to be available for purchase on the online store, according to Jerusalem Post.

Sinwar was eliminated this year in October by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers in the Gaza Strip. Nasrallah was killed in an airstrike by the Israel Air Force in Beirut in September.

The third-party vendor also sells a shirt with a swastika symbol on the American flag with text reading “I don't kneel” on the Walmart website.

Other leading retail stores like Amazon and eBay have also sparked criticism over the years for selling offensive products listed by third-party sellers.

(With inputs from agencies)