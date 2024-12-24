Tel Aviv

Israel confirmed for the first time on Monday (Dec 23) that it was involved in the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran back in July this year. Defence Minister Israel Katz’s confirmation came as he issued a threat to Yemen-based Houthi rebel group, which is backed by Israel’s arch-enemy Iran.

Advertisment

"These days, when the Houthi terrorist organisation is firing missiles at Israel, I want to convey a clear message to them at the beginning of my remarks: We have defeated Hamas, we have defeated Hezbollah, we have blinded Iran's defence systems and damaged the production systems, we have toppled the Assad regime in Syria, we have dealt a severe blow to the axis of evil, and we will also deal a severe blow to the Houthi terrorist organisation in Yemen, which remains the last to stand," said the Israeli defence minister.

Also read: Israel intercepts Yemen-launched projectile amid rising tensions

Israel will "damage their strategic infrastructure, and we will behead their leaders – just as we did to Haniyeh, [Yahya] Sinwar and [Hassan] Nasrallah in Tehran, Gaza and Lebanon – we will do it in Hodeidah and Sana'a," Katz added.

Advertisment

Haniyeh was killed in July when he was visiting Iran for the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. According to Iranian media reports at the time, the Hamas leader and his bodyguard were killed when an “airborne guided projectile” hit a special residence for military veterans.

The Israeli defence ministers' comments came as Houthis launched a series of attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea for more than a year, saying its ultimate objective is to enforce a naval blockade on the Jewish nation.

Watch: Israel-Hamas War: Israel Confirms It Killed Ex-Hamas Leader Haniyeh In Iran

Advertisment

On Tuesday (Dec 23), Israel further confirmed that it had intercepted a projectile fired from Yemen, marking a fresh escalation in regional tensions as air raid sirens sounded across central and southern Israel.

This came amid increased hostilities with Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who last week fired two missiles at Israel.

One missile struck Tel Aviv, injuring 16 people in a direct hit on a commercial area.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has since vowed to retaliate decisively.

(With inputs from agencies)